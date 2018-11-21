Meghan Markle Reunites With Women From The Grenfell Community Kitchen

Meghan Markle has re-visited a community kitchen in West London for the first time since the launch of its charity cookbook, which is raising money for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Duchess of Sussex supported the ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’, launched in September 2018, writing a foreword about her experiences in the Hubb Community Kitchen and contributing some of her own recipes to the collection of 50.

The idea for the cookbook was sparked last summer, when a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell fire, gathered to prepare fresh food for their families, friends and neighbours – and console each other.

This is the first time the royal has publicly returned to the kitchen since the announcement of her pregnancy in mid-October.