Mehdi Hasan Lays Out First 100 Days Of A Second Donald Trump Term In Chilling Detail

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan used comments, claims and threats from presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and his allies to predict how “bad” and “fascistic” a possible second Trump White House would be.

Hasan described the video for his new media venture Zeteo as “one of the most important segments I’ve ever made”. On X, formerly Twitter, the clip garnered more than 1.6 million views in its first 16 hours alone.

Advertisement

The journalist teed up the explainer of what could happen in the first 100 days of a second Trump administration: “If you’re one of those people, even on the left, who isn’t that concerned by the prospect of a Trump second term ― that it won’t be that bad, that we survived Trump the first time round ― then this next segment is for you.”

Hasan then urged viewers to “picture the scene” on January 20, 2025, the day of Trump’s second inauguration, when he would launch the “dictatorship” he’s talked about ― immediately closing the US-Mexico border and invoking the Insurrection Act to quell mass protests.

Hasan’s dystopian day-by-day predictions included his own potential detainment on day 33.

“Don’t say you weren’t warned,” he told viewers.

Watch the video here: