We’re happy to report that Mel B was as fabulously unfiltered as ever when she took over the reins of Steph’s Packed Lunch for the day – particularly when it came to her Spice Girls bandmates. As part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day, celebrating Black talent both in front of and behind the camera, Mel guest hosted Steph McGovern’s daytime show in what proved to be a chaotic but wholly enjoyable two-hour broadcast. During the show, Mel got a grilling from viewers in an “ask me anything” format, and naturally, it didn’t take long before the conversation turned to the rest of the Spice Girls. One fan asked the star what nicknames she’d come up with if she were to rename the rest of the group in 2021, and she had some pretty surprising suggestions.

“​​Victoria has a crazy sense of humour, so she’d be Sarky Spice, as in sarcastic,” Mel offered. “Baby Spice is actually quite a raunchy, sassy-pants, so she’d definitely be Lustful Spice. Melanie is a perfectionist, so it’s Perfect Spice.” It then came time to rename Ginger Spice, with Mel questioning: “Geri, where do I start?” “Stop-Wearing-White-And-Wear-The-Union-Jack Spice,” she said, before insisting that she’d be “Fabulous Spice”. Mel was referring to the rebrand Geri has been through in recent years, which has seen her sporting entirely-white ensembles in her Instagram posts:

See what we mean? Defending her wardrobe choices last year, Geri insisted: “If you start buying something in any one colour, it becomes one less thing to think about. I really recommend it to anyone – it’s really easy. “Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it’s like wearing a school uniform as an adult. It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It’s great for busy people – it kind of looks like you’ve made an effort when you haven’t.”

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner at a live appearance this morning on the Heart Breakfast show with host Jamie Theakston at Global Radio in Leicester Square, London. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, during her day at Packed Lunch, Mel also teased what’s next for the Spice Girls, claiming the band were planning to hit the road again in 2023. “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion,” Mel explained. “We were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans…I think we’re hopefully on the same page together – they’re going to kill me for saying this – but we’re hoping to tour in 2023.” She also spilled the tea on the Spice Girls’ group chat, admitting it’s something she’s left and rejoined on multiple occasions.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs every weekday from 12.30pm on Channel 4.