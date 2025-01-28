Melania Trump Takes A Different Approach In Official Portrait

Melania Trump attends a Hurricane Helene recovery briefing in a hangar at the Asheville Regional Airport in Fletcher, North Carolina, on Jan. 24, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump’s official portrait was revealed Monday, and it’s in black and white, differentiating it from recent first lady portraits.

Melania Trump's official portrait was taken last week. Régine Mahaux via The White House

In the photo, the first lady leans forward on a reflective surface while wearing a pantsuit and looks directly into the camera with a slight smile. Behind her is a window with the Washington Monument seen over her shoulder.

The Office of the First Lady said Trump’s portrait was taken in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House by photographer Régine Mahaux earlier this week.

In 2017, Trump’s first White House portrait was in colour, and she was smiling slightly and crossing her arms. Portraits for first ladies before Trump, like Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, showed the women up close while they smiled big for the camera. Nancy Reagan’s portrait, however, showed her full body to show off her red skirt and red heels.

