Netflix viewers have been glued to the streaming platform’s true crime release, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, since its launch.

The dramatised show centres on the story of real-life brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, played by Cooper Koch (Erik) and Nicholas Chavez (Lyle).

The case in which the pair were involved has seen new developments since the Netflix show was written, leading some fans to wonder if new episodes were in the works.

Speaking to Variety on 3 October, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, said: “I think what I would be interested in doing, if Nicholas and Cooper would agree to do it, is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story.”

But there seems to be an issue with that plan.

On 19 October, Variety asked Cooper whether he’d be interested in filming more episodes of the series.

“I think we told the story,” he revealed to the publication. “We did it.”

“I think I’m ready to go onto the next thing. I’ve loved talking about it and I’ve loved advocating for them and I’m really excited for them to get out hopefully, but in terms of being Erik again, I think I’m ready to let that go,” he added.

That means Ryan Murphy’s stars-on-board standard is likely to remain unmet.

However Cooper did express interest in playing Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho remake.

That’s despite telling Harper’s Bazaar, “I don’t really love horror.”

“Being in it is fun because it’s exhilarating and you’re put into situations that you maybe never would be as a human,” he explained, but added: “They just happened to be the [projects] that I got cast in.