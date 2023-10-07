Menopausal Anxiety Is Real. Here's Why It Happens

Most commonly occurring between the ages of 45 and 55, menopause happens to everybody assigned female at birth and, until recently, was a woefully underrepresented condition.

The complex, often life-changing condition has 62 possible symptoms tied to it.

And while it’s completely natural to go through it, it can be difficult to navigate and can lead to a range of (sometimes debilitating) symptoms, including anxiety.

Mental health decline is often one of the first signs of perimenopause

Intimate health expert Dr Shirin Lakhani, a speaker at the upcoming Pause Live! 2023 event for menopause education and support, said anxiety can manifest during perimenopause and menopause.

“Many women experience anxiety and depression due to the change in hormonal balance,” she told HuffPost UK.

“Low mood, depressive symptoms and anxiety are often the first symptoms of perimenopause.”

Anxiety might leave you feeling stressed, fearful or tense, according to My Menopause Centre, and can cause physical symptoms like heart palpitations, headaches and nausea. It can even make typical menopause symptoms like hot flushes worse.

Our lifestyles might also play a part in why anxiety feels all the worse during this period. Dr Lakhani explained: “Menopause occurs at a time when women are feeling pressures from all angles. Often, looking after elderly parents and teenage children adds to the burden of symptoms experienced.

“That, combined with many having to continue with work commitments when they are experiencing issues like low mood and anxiety, can exacerbate the issues.”

The largest ever study on menopause, published earlier this year, found that two-thirds of people going through the menopause are struggling to get through the working day due to the symptoms disrupting their life so strongly.

How to cope with menopausal anxiety

Of course, the advice often provided for mental health issues is to eat well, have a good sleeping pattern and ensure that you’re exercising often enough. While all of these can, of course, be beneficial for mental health during the menopause, they’re not always possible, especially if your anxiety is especially debilitating.

Speaking with your doctor for support with the menopause will help you get the medical treatment that you need, which might include hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or antidepressants.

Your doctor can prescribe what is best for you and your lifestyle – whether that’s medication, talk therapy or even group support.

Dr Lakhani said when it comes to feelings of anxiety during perimenopause and menopause, the sooner you reach out, the better. “The consequences of the menopause can be absolutely devastating – one in four women will experience debilitating symptoms that can last up to 15 years,” she explained.

“Women regularly present to me saying they have given up work or turned down a promotion because of their symptoms. They are struggling with their relationships and mental health.”

She adds that keeping a diary or using a tracker app of your symptoms, thoughts, and feelings can help your doctor to determine which treatment option is best for you.

It gets better

Dr Lakhani said once women are through the menopause, they often notice a feeling of empowerment.

“Many women who have spent a long time fearing the menopause actually discover that once they’ve experienced the menopause they no longer feel that sense of fear and dread, and that they actually feel empowered,” she said.

“Many women feel more comfortable with themselves and with the help of the treatments available to help the symptoms, they feel happy to enter the next stage of their lives.”

