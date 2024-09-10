Sorry, What ― Menopause Symptoms Can Last For How Many Decades?

Fertnig via Getty Images

Menopause symptoms include a lot more than just hot flashes.

Lowered libido, memory loss, panic attacks, UTIs, vaginal dryness, tinnitus, vertigo, disturbed sleep, and even a “frozen” shoulder can all be signs of the change.

On the gut health company ZOE’s podcast, Dr Sarah Berry, an associate professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, spoke to ZOE co-founder Jonathan Wolf and presenter Davina McCall.

They discussed the lesser-known symptoms of menopause, as well as how long the process can actually last ― and the latter information blindsided me.

How long can menopause last?

If (like me) you’d thought it was a year or two-year-long process, you’re wrong.

Dr Berry noted that there’s a “fluctuation of symptoms” across the process, though “a lot of people think, okay, you hit 51, which is the average age of menopause, suddenly you’ve gone from pre-menopause or you’re post-menopausal”.

But menopause also includes perimenopause. The period before you hit menopause “can last from two years to five years on average, but for some people, it can last up to 10 years,” Dr Berry says.

“And it’s that phase that’s particularly troublesome in terms of all of these symptoms.”

The symptoms can continue once you’re postmenopausal, Dr. Berry continues, “Even five years later.”

Altogether, Dr. Berry says “We see symptoms up to 10 years,” while Jonathan Wolf added: “You are describing a period between 10 to 20 years, depending upon the person.“

The National Institute on Aging says menopause “usually lasts about seven years but can be as long as 14 years”.

Is it a steady process?

At least, I told myself on hearing the news, that means my body will get used to the hormonal changes that occur across menopause.

But Dr. Berry dispelled that thought too. “You don’t just have this beautiful, gradual decline in estrogen so that your body slowly just learns to handle it. It’s like this crazy rollercoaster,” she said.

Around 66% of the women Dr. Berry studied when researching menopause said that they had 12 or more symptoms.

Dr Berry clustered the symptoms into three general groups ― one to do with forgetfulness and irritability, another to do with the more classic hot flashes and night sweats, and another to do with vaginal dryness and libido changes.

Thankfully, there are science-backed ways to manage symptoms

Luckily, there’s some good news ― taking hormone therapy (HRT) “can help relieve most menopause and perimenopause symptoms, including hot flushes, brain fog, joint pains, mood swings and vaginal dryness,” the NHS says.

“Hot flushes or night sweats often improve within a few weeks. Other symptoms like mood changes and vaginal dryness can take a few months to improve,” they add.

HRT can also reduce your risk of developing health complications related to hormone changes, like osteoporosis and heart disease.