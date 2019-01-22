Mentally Ill Claimants More Than Twice As Likely To Lose Benefits

People who have mental health conditions are more than twice as likely to lose their benefits as people without psychiatric issues, new research has found.

The study by York University found that people with a common mental health problem such as anxiety or depression were more likely to have their claim rejected than claimants with musculoskeletal conditions, neurological conditions and diabetes.

The findings further call into question whether the so-called “parity of esteem” – the government’s principle which says mental health must be given equal priority to physical health – has been realised.

Mind, the UK’s leading mental health charity said the findings were “hugely concerning, but sadly not surprising”.

All disability living allowance claimants aged between 16 and 65 are required to reapply for their benefit as part of a gradual switch over to personal independence payments (PIP).

Claims based on alcohol and substance misuse were found to be 1.97 times more likely to be rejected, increasing to 3.38 times more likely for claimants with ADHD.

The authors of the study found the potential loss of income amounts to £141.10 per week for people with the most severe mental health conditions such as psychosis and personality disorder.

The research also suggests that when people lose their financial entitlement, their existing mental health conditions can be exacerbated, which limit chances of recovery.

They also found that people with mental health problems are three times more likely to be in debt than the general population and the loss of benefits can put them into further financial hardship.