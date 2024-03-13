NHS England's Pause On Hormone Blockers 'Will Deeply Affect' Trans Youth, Charity Claims

Mermaids said NHS England's decision will seriously impact trans you Alexander Shelegov via Getty Images

NHS England’s decision to stop offering transgender youth puberty blockers has been described as “a blow” to the community by a charity.

Mermaids has criticised the decision, saying trans youth are “no exception” when it comes to universal access to healthcare.

What are puberty blockers?

Puberty blockers stop hormones which trigger irreversible physical changes (such as testosterone and oestrogen), that’s why they have been seen as a lifeline to some trans youth.

According to NHS England’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), puberty blockers are a “physically reversible treatment if stopped”.

However, the website claims it is “not known what the psychological effects may be”.

At the moment, fewer than 100 young people in England are prescribed puberty blockers on the NHS.

What is the new ruling around puberty blockers?

NHS England held a public consultation on their usage last year – 10% of the 4,000 respondents were trans adults, 22% were patients, and 21% were parents.

As of Tuesday this week, puberty blockers will only be available through a mandatory research trial rather than available “routinely”.

But, those currently on puberty blockers will be able to continue their treatment.

Health minister Maria Caulfield praised the announcement, saying “children’s safety and wellbeing is paramount”, describing the move was a “landmark decision” and “in the best interests of the child”.

The ruling also comes weeks before the publication of an independent review into gender identity services in England.

An interim report, published 2022, suggested that there were “gaps in evidence” around the impact of the drugs.

What does Mermaids say?

Trans youth charity, Mermaids, told HuffPost UK: “This announcement is deeply disappointing, and a further restriction of support offered to trans children and young people through the NHS, which is failing trans youth.

“There were virtually no first appointments offered in 2023, with ever-growing waiting lists of over five years.

“Those currently prescribed puberty blockers won’t see any changes to their treatment, and this is a pause on prescribing – not a ban.

“It’s also important to note that puberty blockers can be just one possible part of a young person’s gender journey.

“However, this news still comes as a blow and will deeply affect our communities.”