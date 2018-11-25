Police have named a man they urgently want to speak to over the murder of a 29-year-old woman who was repeatedly stabbed.

Detectives say Adam Brettle, 23, from Warrington, may have vital information to help them with their inquiries into the death of the victim from St Helens, Merseyside.

The public have been warned not to approach Brettle directly if they see him but to call 999 immediately.

Officers were called to an address in Swan Avenue, Derbyshire Hill, at 11.40am on Saturday to a report of an assault.

On entering the property they found the 29-year-old victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detectives, who believe the offender was known to the victim, have now appealed for Brettle to come forward.