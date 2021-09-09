SOPA Images via Getty Images Metropolitan Police officers have been blamed for bungling the search for Aaliyah

The relatives of a 15-year-old missing schoolgirl have accused the Metropolitan Police of bungling the search since she disappeared on Sunday evening.

Aaliyah Chen is believed to have left through a window in her family home in south London’s Sidcup, after giving her mother a goodnight kiss on the cheek and going to her bedroom around 9.30pm. By 12.55am she was on a 51 bus travelling across London.

Aaliyah is thought to be with a 24-year-old man who allegedly started grooming her on Snapchat in 2020. Their ongoing correspondence saw the man receive a child abduction warning in July.

Her distressed family have claimed officers could have stop Aaliyah escaping with the 24-year-old just hours before she disappeared at the weekend.

Why Aaliyah’s family are speaking out

Aaliyah’s family contacted The Guardian about their concerns after reading that the Met were already under investigation by the police watchdog for their handling of the Richard Okorogheye case.

Okorogheye, 19, went missing from London home in Ladbroke Grove back in March. The case was not considered high risk until he had been missing for six days; his body was later found in Epping Forest, Essex.

His mother Evidence Joel has been very vocal about her frustration towards the police investigation.

She told Sky News: “I told a police officer that my son was missing, please help me find him, and she said: ‘If you can’t find your son, how do you expect police officers to find your son for you?’”