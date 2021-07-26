Met Police Investigate After Anti-Vaxxer Compares NHS Doctors And Nurses To Nazis

The Metropolitan Police are investigating after an anti-vaxxer used a rally in Trafalgar Square to talk about doctors and nurses being “hung” like Nazis.

Both Boris Johnson and Labour’s Keir Starmer condemned the remarks by former nurse Kate Shemirani after she used the protest to ask for details of NHS staff to be collected and sent to her.

The rant by Shemirani, who has built a social media following for her anti-lockdown and anti-vaxx views, was referred to the police by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In her speech to the crowd, she referred to the Nuremberg Trials, which took place after World War Two to prosecute prominent members of the Nazi regime for their role in the Holocaust and other war crimes.

“At the Nuremberg Trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung,” Shemirani said.

“If you are a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus. Get off it and stand with us, the people, all around the world they are rising.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police told HuffPost UK: “We are aware of video circulating online showing a speech that occurred during a rally in Trafalgar Square.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish whether any offences have been committed. No arrests have been made.”

Shemirani was struck off as a nurse for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.