Met Police Admits ‘Regret’ Over Arresting Six Anti-Monarchy Protesters

Anti-monarchy protest at Trafalgar Square during the coronation of Charles and Camilla. Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police has expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters ahead of the King’s coronation after deciding no charges will be brought against them.

Scotland Yard issued a lengthy defence of its decision to arrest Graham Smith, chief executive of the campaign group Republic, and five others on Saturday.

The force said it had arrested the group under new powers after it was believed items found alongside a large number of placards could be used to “lock on” to an object or building, which the new Public Order Act made a jailable offence.

“The investigation team have now fully examined the items seized and reviewed the full circumstances of the arrest,” a statement released on Monday added.

“Those arrested stated the items would be used to secure their placards, and the investigation has been unable to prove intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event.

“This evening all six have had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken. We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route.”

This was obvious at the time we were stopped. https://t.co/gdsNL77SXR — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️🌈 (@GrahamSmith_) May 8, 2023

Smith on Monday demanded a “full inquiry” into who authorised the arrests that prevented the group expressing their dissent during the “disgraceful episode”.

The force made 64 arrests on coronation day, with 46 people bailed after being detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance or breaching the peace.

Smith, who said the group was are considering legal action against the Met, earlier accused Scotland Yard of having “every intention” of arresting demonstrators and of having “lied” in discussions ahead of the planned protests.

The campaigner said he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance unloading placards in St Martin’s Lane, Westminster.

