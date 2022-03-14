The Met Cracks Down On Squatters In Oligarch's Mansion – And Everyone Made The Same Point

A large group of police officers in riot gear arrived to remove squatters from a property reported to belong to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska on Monday. Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

The Met’s heavy-handed response to the squatters who have seized the mansion of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has not exactly impressed the general public.

On Monday, activists – who declared themselves “anarchists” – took hold of Deripaska’s £25 million mansion in Belgravia, London.

The “London Makhnovists” campaigners said this was an act of protest against the Russian billionaire who was sanctioned by the UK last week over his links to the Kremlin. In a statement, they declared: “You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you.”

They also draped banners over the building claiming it had now been “liberated”, and urged Russian president Vladimir Putin to “go fuck yourself”.

To the surprise of everyone on social media, the Met Police were very quick to respond to the squatters, even though they were protesting peacefully from within the property.

At least eight police vehicles were on the scene at noon and the road was cordoned off.

it wasn’t long until riot police appeared as well, and used a drill to remove the front door of the property – according to reports, no-one was inside the building when it was searched by the police, as the four activists had moved onto the balcony.

Officers said they would continue engaging with the squatters, and “balance the need for enforcement with the safety of all involved”.

One activist said to the waiting press: “We’re demanding this property belong to Ukrainian refugees. Their houses have been destroyed and this guy [Deripaska] supported the war. He knew the war was coming but he said nothing. His silence is violence.”

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has previously expressed his support for using the seized properties from Russian oligarchs to house Ukrainian refugees, but it’s believed new legislation would be required.

In response to the squatters, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Squatting in residential buildings is illegal.

“But we are working to identify the appropriate use for seized properties while owners are subject to sanctions.”

The decision to bring in riot police for four activists failed to win around Twitter though. Here are some of the most scathing responses:

Wow. Have they mistaken this building for a statue? Never seen so many police. https://t.co/exjGA1bmEG — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) March 14, 2022

With so many police you'd think women were holding a vigil..... https://t.co/90A43CAXi2 — Laz, Lazarou Monkiest of Terrors 3.5%🏳️‍🌈💙🚀 (@FrancisMaudeAdv) March 14, 2022

Funny how there's no end of police resource when it comes to peaceful protestors. And bugger all when it comes to investigating criminality at Number 10. https://t.co/XqTJjLJzD0 — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 14, 2022

The Met's unwavering commitment to appalling optics is almost starting to seem deliberate. Is it elaborate performance art? https://t.co/Ho0gpLB5ZA — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 14, 2022

It took the Met months to launch an investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties.



It took them minutes to send a team to kick protesters out of a Russian billionaire's mansion.pic.twitter.com/mUFk6ARHXI — Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) March 14, 2022

How does this deliberately intimidating show of force differ from Russia's treatment of peaceful protestors?https://t.co/XqTJjLJzD0 — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 14, 2022

I’m so pleased the Met Police don’t move as fast with illegal party investigations as they do when someone squats in a Russian billionaire’s mansion.pic.twitter.com/2tIjblpjel — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 14, 2022

Is this another example of the Met Police misjudging when to be heavy handed? https://t.co/d45qTqEgAo — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 14, 2022

A JCB has pulled up to the building. Protestors calling police scum and Nazis.



"This is why everyone hates the Met." pic.twitter.com/Mxu5ZtHWWz — Jessica Frank-Keyes (@JessicaFKeyes) March 14, 2022

Nice to know the Met are really pushing the boat out when it comes to protecting oligarchs.



The optics of this. Dear god. https://t.co/Qs9Ntsyxik — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 14, 2022

I was going to make a feeble joke about this , ‘wrong address, Downing Streets that way ’ but it’s terrifying . Who are the police protecting here & why is property more important than people ? And what is the justification for such a huge police presence ? https://t.co/X80aKh88ub — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) March 14, 2022

London’s Special Oligarch Service clamping down on protests against a war https://t.co/LkFbVngl3s — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 14, 2022

What Britain prioritises, Britain protects - not a good look here from Met police tooled up as stormtroopers to prevent protestors occupying an oligarch’s empty mansion https://t.co/jPV4aM85AM — Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LSRPlaid) March 14, 2022

@metpoliceuk is this really best use of your time? Or did Boris get a call from a Russian mate and now you've been forced to go secure the house? https://t.co/5qUlezNVLJ — Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) March 14, 2022

This backlash follows a particularly tumultuous year for the Met. The force has received intense scrutiny over its handling of various cases, including the deaths of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was forced out following a row with the London mayor Sadiq Khan over how she managed the culture of misogyny, racism, homophobia and harassment a watchdog claimed was in the force.