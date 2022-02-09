Met Police Will Not Take Any Action Over Allegation Of Bullying By Tory Whips

Police will take no further action over allegations of bullying by Conservative Party whips.
William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the public administration committee, accused allies of Boris Johnson of trying to intimidate colleagues opposed to his leadership.
He said he had been told they had threatened to “embarrass” rebels with “stories in the press”.
“The intimidation of an MP is a serious matter, reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” Wragg said last month.
“As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.”
The MP also accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by “threatening” to withdraw public funds from the constituencies of the rebels.
After investigating the claims, the Met have confirmed that they will not be taking it any further.
A spokesperson told the Telegraph: “There is no evidence of any criminal offence.”
Johnson denied the allegations when they were first made by Wragg.
The PM said: “I’ve seen no evidence, heard no evidence, to support any of those allegations.
“What I am focused on is what we’re doing to deal with the number one priority of the British people, which is coming through Covid.”