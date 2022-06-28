Why The Metropolitan Police Is In 'Special Measures', And What It Means

This month, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that four Met officers have been served with gross misconduct notices in connection with its ongoing investigation into complaints.

Last week, the Met confirmed a further eight voluntary referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the IOPC after two teenage girls were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating.

The handling of Stephen Port’s murders

The IOPC is to reinvestigate the Met over their initial handling of the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port.

The watchdog said there is evidence that its original investigation into the conduct of officers was “materially flawed”, with “new information” coming out at the inquests into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor, held last year.