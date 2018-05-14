The captain of flight MH370 carefully planned a murder-suicide mission and deliberately crashed the plane, a group of experts – including the man who led the search for the wreckage – has concluded.

Speaking to the TV programme 60 Minutes Australia, the experts said the plane was flown to a remote area before it crashed, thousands of miles from its intended destination.

“This was planned, this was deliberate, and it was done over an extended period of time,” Martin Dolan, who leads the seabed wreckage investigation, said.

Also on the panel, specially convened for the programme but not an official group, was Captain Simon Harvey, a British 777 pilot. He said the mission was “planned meticulously to make the aircraft disappear”, and the route taken along the Thai-Malaysian frontier was to avoid authorities on either side taking action.

He added: “If you were commissioning me to make a 777 disappear, I would do exactly the same thing.”