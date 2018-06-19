Michael B. Jordan Takes Aim At Roseanne Barr At The MTV Movie And TV Awards

The ‘Black Panther’ star triumphed in the Villain Of The Year category, winning for his portrayal of Erik Killmonger in the Marvel film.

After making his way onto the stage to collect the prize, Michael told the audience at the Santa Monica event: “I’m shocked that I won this award for best villain. I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

It was a big night for ‘Black Panther’ as Michael’s co-star Chadwick Boseman also won the Hero Of The Year and Best Performance By An Actor accolades. The film also won the Best Movie category.

The MTV Movie And TV Awards took place over the weekend but were screened on US television on Monday night.

Roseanne Barr has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her ABC sitcom was cancelled, after she sent a racist tweet.

The actress has continued tweeting and while she did share her regrets after the offending tweet, she has, at times, appeared less apologetic.

While ABC are yet to confirm any plans, it’s been rumoured that ‘Roseanne’ could return without its lead star, and focus instead on her character’s daughter, Darlene Conner.