Michael Cera Reveals How He Felt After Rihanna Slapped Him Across The Face

Michael Cera and Rihanna Jason Mendez via Getty Images | Cindy Ord/MG23 via Getty Images

Michael Cera “did not regret” Rihanna landing a slap across his face in the 2013 comedy This Is the End.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cera described his feelings in the wake of a scene in which he smacks Rihanna’s butt at a party and then the Diamonds singer slaps him back.

Advertisement

Cera, who asked permission to do his slap according to co-director Evan Goldberg, said he thought Rihanna’s move in return “would look a lot better if she hit” him, as takes weren’t working out for the scene.

“I don’t think it took much convincing to get her to do it,” Cera told Rolling Stone. “I just thought it would look a lot better than a fake slap would because you can really feel it. It just looks a lot funnier!”

“I definitely did not regret it! I was into it,” he said.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star added that the Fenty fashion and beauty founder’s slap, however, was no work of fiction.

“The take that is in the movie, she really did hit my ear, which was disorienting,” he said. “But I have no regrets. I didn’t lose any hearing over it, fortunately!”

Advertisement

Seth Rogen, who co-directed the film with Goldberg, previously revealed to GQ that the slap was not a one-time occurrence on the set.

“She really slapped the shit out of him like six times, and eventually he said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Rogen said.