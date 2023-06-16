Rihanna Stuns As Star Of Pharrell's Debut Louis Vuitton Campaign While Pregnant

Rihanna David Becker via Getty Images

Rihanna rocked Louis Vuitton on a massive billboard ahead of Pharrell Williams’ first campaign with the fashion house.

Williams shared the ad on social media Thursday as he gears up for his first Louis Vuitton collection, which is set to arrive on June 20 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, according to Vogue.

Advertisement

The billboard in Paris features a pregnant RiRi rocking a black Louis Vuitton shirt as she holds on to several bags, all while keeping a cup of coffee in her right hand.

Rihanna and Williams have worked together in the past, as his band — N.E.R.D. — toured with RiRi as part of Ye’s Glow in the Dark Tour in 2008. Rihanna also provided vocals on N.E.R.D.’s song Lemon back in 2017.

Advertisement