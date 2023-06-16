Rihanna Stuns As Star Of Pharrell's Debut Louis Vuitton Campaign While Pregnant

Rihanna rocked Louis Vuitton on a massive billboard ahead of Pharrell Williams’ first campaign with the fashion house.
Williams shared the ad on social media Thursday as he gears up for his first Louis Vuitton collection, which is set to arrive on June 20 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, according to Vogue.
The billboard in Paris features a pregnant RiRi rocking a black Louis Vuitton shirt as she holds on to several bags, all while keeping a cup of coffee in her right hand.
Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, who recently took the stage with Williams at the Happy singer’s Something In The Water Festival.
Rihanna and Williams have worked together in the past, as his band — N.E.R.D. — toured with RiRi as part of Ye’s Glow in the Dark Tour in 2008. Rihanna also provided vocals on N.E.R.D.’s song Lemon back in 2017.
Their most recent collaboration arrives after Louis Vuitton named Williams the next creative director of the fashion house back in February. The role was left open following the 2021 death of iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who previously held the position.