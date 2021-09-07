Spike Lee, Mariah Carey and Kerry Washington have led the tributes to The Wire star Michael K Williams following his death aged 54. The actor, who memorably played shotgun-wielding stick-up man Omar Little on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, was found dead at his home in Brooklyn on Monday, police in New York said. No cause of death was given. A representative confirmed the news, describing his death as an “insurmountable loss”. Tributes have flooded in for the star, who as well as his role on The Wire earned fame and plaudits for playing Albert “Chalky” White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Michael K. Williams

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, who also grew up in Brooklyn, shared a picture of himself and “my brother” together. He wrote on Instagram: “Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home, Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I’m Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS.”

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Michael on The Wire, playing Detective Bunk Moreland, also paid tribute. He wrote a moving Twitter thread and said: “The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. “A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

David Simon, creator of The Wire, also paid tribute. He posted a picture of the actor to Twitter and wrote: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. “Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 6, 2021

Isiah Whitlock Jr also starred alongside Michael in The Wire and paid tribute on Twitter. He said: “Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Chart-topping singer Mariah Carey shared smiling pictures of her and Williams together. She wrote: “A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I’ll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent.”

A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent 💔 pic.twitter.com/Mt50HlY9CA — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 6, 2021

Award-winning actress Kerry Washington said: “So heartbroken. @bkbmg thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. “Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you me included We adore you Sir.”

Oscar-winner Viola Davis said: “No! So sad. Man do I wish this were a different ending. Rest well.”

No! So sad. Man do I wish this were a different ending. Rest well @BKBMG. Praying for your loved ones❤👑 pic.twitter.com/dWfNNFCn1g — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 7, 2021

Other stars from the entertainment world have also paid tribute across social media...

RIP Michael K. Williams, so brilliant in #BoardwalkEmpire. You will be missed. 💔 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2021

I have never met a more loving, caring, beautiful human being. A true friend and thespian. I will forever miss you my dear brother.

Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/8Eo8SErHs9 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright.



Rest in power, MKW.



You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021

Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2021

Two ships. Never said much. Smiled at each other at a brunch, then on the set of Time Out of Mind as I wrapped and he started, then cast opposite the man and then because of my schedule could not pursue. Never shared the space fully and that guts me. I admired him. Rest Michael. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 6, 2021

God, he was a true gem. I was so lucky to be around him and work with him on “Bessie”. He was one of the kindest humans in all ways. Being in #MichaelKWilliams presence was a gift. A true gift. Thank you #michaelkwilliamsRIPpic.twitter.com/g3C96b58xG — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) September 6, 2021

We send our deepest condolences to the family of Michael K. Williams.



A true New Yorker and a friend to @TheGarden and @gardenofdreams. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/StenfDkraQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 7, 2021

We have lost another irreplaceable actor. RIP Michael K.Williams. You were too young to leave us- we were looking forward to so many more great performances. Thoughts with family and friends ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DwQaZDfzB7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 7, 2021

The loss of Michael K. Williams is just heartbreaking. One of our great actors. — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) September 7, 2021