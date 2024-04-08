Michael Sheen Admits 'Challenging' Age Gap With His Girlfriend Gives Him 'Worry'

Michael Sheen, who you may recognise from shows like Good Omens and, yes, Twilight, is about to appear as Prince Andrew in a show to rival Netflix’s Scoop, Amazon’s A Very Royal Scandal.
But before the release of the series ― which features Emily Maitlis herself as executive producer ― the actor recently appeared on BBC’s The Assembly, in which a group of neurodivergent interviewers give celebs the third degree.
In the show, released during Autism Acceptance Week, one interviewer asked 55-year-old Michael Sheen, “How does it feel to be dating someone who is only five years older than your daughter?”
Well, how does it feel?
“Challenging” at times, according to the actor.
Michael, who’s dating 30-year-old actor Anna Lundberg, has a 25-year-old daughter from his relationship with Kate Beckinsale. The actor also has two young children with Anna.
“Because of the age difference, I think both of us were quite surprised when we got together. I don’t think either of us were looking for that. It’s not like I’ve dated lots of people who are much younger than me, but you meet who you meet,” he candidly answered the interviewer.
“It’s not like it was the easiest thing to do. We were both aware it would be difficult and challenging. Ultimately, we felt it was worth it because of how we felt about each other.”
The actor added the age gap can make parenting challenging
“Because of the age difference, I’m aware that I’m a much older father,” the actor shared.
“It does worry me. It makes me concerned. It makes me sad thinking about the time I won’t have with them.“
The former Golden Globes nominee added, “But ultimately, I think if you find someone who brings you happiness and you make them happy, you’ve got to go for that. So that’s what we decided to do and I’m so happy we did as we have this wonderful family now.”
You can watch The Assembly on BBC iPlayer.