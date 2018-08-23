Michaela Coel has spoken for the first time about being sexually assaulted while working on her sitcom, ‘Chewing Gum’.

Michaela was the creator, writer and star of the E4 comedy, and has now called for greater protection of young writers, after claiming she was pressured into delivering scripts following her sexual assault.

In a lecture at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, Michaela discussed having to work “overnight” on an episode that was due early in the morning, taking a break to have a drink with a friend who wasn’t far away.