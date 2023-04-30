Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen Onstage During Barcelona Concert

Former first lady Michelle Obama backed Bruce Springsteen on vocals as she joined The Boss’s band Friday at a concert in Barcelona.

Michelle Obama played tambourine alongside Indiana Jones star Kate Capshaw and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa as he sang Glory Days during the show at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

The trio smiled as they played tamborines with the band while Springsteen, at one point in the song, walked over to Obama and played guitar and sang with her.

You can watch clips of the performance below.

The Glory Days performance comes one day after the husbands of the former first lady, Capshaw and Scialfa ― former President Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Springsteen, respectively ― grabbed dinner in Barcelona.

Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen posed for a photo with restaurant staff after they ate at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel, according to Reuters.

Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen delight Barcelona restaurant staff https://t.co/28knNJ4Ls9 pic.twitter.com/YFA3rjFBWe — Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2023

It isn’t the first time that Michelle Obama has sung alongside a music icon.

In 2016, she performed her star-studded benefit song This Is for My Girls with Missy Elliott during one of James Corden’s “Carpool Karoake” segments.