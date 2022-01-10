Michelle Visage Has Got No Time For Complaints About Drag Race 'Fatigue'

Michelle Visage with Drag Race co-star RuPaul Rich Fury via Getty Images

With various spin-off and international editions, a new series of Drag Race is never far from our screens, but Michelle Visage has said she believes chat of “fatigue” around the show is “short-sighted”.

Michelle – who is a judge on the original US version and All Stars series, as well as the UK and Down Under editions – dismissed complaints from some parts of the show’s fan base that the show is on too much.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the former Strictly star explained it has taken so long for LGBTQ+ shows to make it to TV that there could never “be enough” Drag Race.

She said: “We fought so long and hard to get queer programming on TV, and Drag Race has kind of blazed that trail in many ways. Not the only ways. I’m not taking all the credit, don’t get me wrong.

“But I don’t think there could ever be enough. I think we always have to love and support our queer artists.”

Highlighting other shows that have given visibility to the queer community such as Channel 4′s Drag SOS, Michelle continued: “The point is, we’re getting these shows on TV. I don’t think we should ever, for a second, complain. It’s 2022. It’s taken so long to get shows like this on telly.”

Michelle said she thinks arguments about “fatigue” were “a bit short-sighted” and called for people to be more “celebratory”.

Michelle and RuPaul with fellow Drag Race UK judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr BBC

She added: “It won’t be here forever. Nothing’s here forever. So we have to enjoy being celebrated right now, and we should continue. If you don’t have time to watch them all, then record them. Watch them on WOW Presents Plus.”

The 14th series of the US version began earlier this month, following hot on the heels of the second season of Canada’s Drag Race and the third instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

A new spin-off was also recently announced to help mark BBC Three’s return as a traditional TV channel next month.

