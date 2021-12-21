RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Alan Carr BBC

The BBC has confirmed that there’s a very special new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race lined up to see in BBC Three’s return to television.

On Tuesday morning, the long-rumoured UK Versus The World series was confirmed, which will reportedly pit queens from the first series of Drag Race UK against competitors from international versions of the show.

According to a line-up that’s been doing the rounds online, this will include queens from various seasons of Drag Race’s US counterpart, as well as the show’s incarnations from Thailand, Canada and Holland.

A BBC press release explains: “Nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.

“With the UK as the host nation, for the first time in Drag Race Herstory, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar. The stakes have never been higher.”

Queens from Drag Race UK's first season are expected to return BBC

Although an exact launch date is yet to be revealed, the BBC has said that RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World will air during BBC Three’s first night back on terrestrial TV in February 2022, and will also be made available on the iPlayer afterwards.

It’s also been confirmed that regular UK judges Graham Norton, Alan Carr and Michelle Visage will also be offering their critiques on the unique season.

Because season two of Drag Race UK was delayed, fans were treated to two series of the show in 2022.