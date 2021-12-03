RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 To Swap Netflix For A New Streaming Home In The UK

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queens World Of Wonder

RuPaul’s Drag Race will no longer debut on Netflix in the UK, it has been revealed.

The upcoming 14th series of the original US version will air exclusively on the streaming service WOW Presents Plus when it launches next month.

New episodes will begin streaming from 7 January, and will be available alongside spin-off Untucked from 4am every Thursday, meaning they will debut on both sides of the Atlantic at the same time.

Recent years have seen all seasons of US Drag Race debut on Netflix here in the UK, while the last two seasons of the All Stars spin-off have followed suit, having previously had a home on Comedy Central and NOW.

RuPaul BBC

WOW Presents Plus serves as the international home of Drag Race, where subscribers can watch all editions, including those from Spain, Holland, Italy and Canada.

The UK edition airs on BBC Three here, but international viewers can also keep up to date with the British queens on WOW Presents Plus.

The streaming service, which is from the production company behind the Drag Race franchise, claims to have the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world, with over 500+ hours of programming, including content from Drag Race alumni and award-winning documentary films.

Meanwhile, the queens participating in the 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been unveiled, who include the franchise’s first-ever cisgender heterosexual male queen.