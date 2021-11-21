Lawrence Chaney on stage at the Bafta Scotland awards Amy Muir/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Reigning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion Lawrence Chaney is celebrating another exciting win after taking home a prize at the Bafta Scotland awards.

On Saturday night, it was revealed that Lawrence had triumphed in the Scot on Screen category at the awards ceremony, as voted for by the public.

Advertisement

Celebrating their win, Lawrence wrote on Instagram: “I cannot put into words how much I didn’t expect this. I was up against people I’ve looked up to for years!

Advertisement

“Such an honour and a great moment for the drag community! I feel so blessed to be one of the few queens to have a Bafta.”

Other winners at the Bafta Scotland awards included James McAvoy, Abigail Lawrie and the film Limbo, which triumphed in four separate categories.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Lawrence was crowned the winner of the critically-lauded second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

They were crowned the UK’s next Drag Race superstar by RuPaul, ahead of fellow finalists Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce.

Lawrence Chaney in their Drag Race UK publicity photo BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

The third series of Drag Race UK is currently airing on BBC Three, with Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott Claus and Krystal Versace all in the running for the crown in next week’s finale.