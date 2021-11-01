Nigella Lawson Gives Her Verdict On Drag Race Star Ella Vaday's Saucy Snatch Game Impersonation

Ella Vaday certainly impressed RuPaul when she took off Nigella Lawson during the latest episode of Drag Race UK, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out what the woman herself thought.
Well, the beloved TV chef has finally given her verdict after Ella served up a saucy impersonation of her as part of the Snatch Game challenge.
After a fan tweeted Nigella to alert her to the fact she had been impersonated, she asked if she should “dare” watch the show on BBC iPlayer, to which she later revealed she had.
“I did dare. I did watch. And I was charmed by @EllaVada,” she tweeted.
Nigella added that she thought Ella was “fabulous” and agreed with a fan who noted that the impression wasn’t “cringey or offensive”.
Ella was relieved to hear her impression had got the seal of approval, writing: “Ohhhh this is the best news PHEW. I have adored you for so many years and have so many of your books!! You’re an ICON!”
Ella suggested it was “about time” Nigella served as a guest judge on Drag Race UK, she replied: “Thank you, darling! I feel I would be a disappointment after your version!”
Ella’s Nigella impression helped her storm to victory as the winner of Snatch Game, and also featured the chef’s iconic pronunciation of the word “microwave”, which went viral last year.
Other celebrities who were impersonated during the challenge included Gemma Collins, Charity Shop Sue and Macaulay Culkin.
New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stream on Thursdays from 7pm on BBC iPlayer.