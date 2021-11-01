Nigella Lawson Gives Her Verdict On Drag Race Star Ella Vaday's Saucy Snatch Game Impersonation

Ella Vaday certainly impressed RuPaul when she took off Nigella Lawson during the latest episode of Drag Race UK, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out what the woman herself thought.

Well, the beloved TV chef has finally given her verdict after Ella served up a saucy impersonation of her as part of the Snatch Game challenge.

After a fan tweeted Nigella to alert her to the fact she had been impersonated, she asked if she should “dare” watch the show on BBC iPlayer, to which she later revealed she had.

“I did dare. I did watch. And I was charmed by @EllaVada,” she tweeted.