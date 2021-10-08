This article contains spoilers for this week’s instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Charity Kase won praise from viewers after a candid discussion in this week’s episode, in which she spoke about her HIV status.

Speaking to competitor Kitty Scott Claus in the work room this week, Charity – known for her surreal style of drag – was asked what got her started in the artform.

Charity then explained that she got into drag as a way of dealing with “dark times” that she’d been through in her late teens.

“I moved to London when I was 17 and then when I was 18 I was having a good time and I was on the scene,” she said.

“But then I ended up contracting HIV and it was kind of really hard for me to process that at 18. I was still a child, do you know what I mean?

“Six years on I’m still living with the after effects of this one night where this guy took advantage of me.”