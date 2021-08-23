Upcoming Drag Race UK contestant Victoria Scone has defended her place on the hit reality show show, after being revealed as the first cisgender woman to ever compete on it. Last week, Victoria was announced as one of 12 queens revealed for the line-up of the third season of Drag Race UK, which returns to our screens next month. While many fans applauded the herstory-making move to welcome a cisgender woman onto the Drag Race stage, others have regrettably taken issue with the casting decision. Victoria has now taken these critics head-on in a string of posts shared on her Twitter page over the weekend.

BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Victoria Scone in her Drag Race publicity photo

“Some need to understand that as a cis woman doing drag presenting as a woman it is still a fuck you to society,” she wrote. “I embody every gender stereotype that’s ever been instilled on me (as a woman) by society. I heighten it, I laugh at it, and then take a big queer shit on it.”

She continued: “I am not at an advantage to perform with my body. If I wore a little skimpy dress and called it a day (as many of my AMAB drag queen pals do) I’d look like a wrapped lamb joint in the meat [aisle] at Morrisons. “I corset, I pad, I use face tape, I paint like a birthday clown, I am even in the possession of a breast plate but guess what, I’m too god damn fat for it to fit over my delicate advantaged lady shoulders. Don’t even get me started on performing/touring on your period. “The very reason I wear such exaggerated makeup is because I was terrified of being ridiculed as a woman starting in drag. I wanted to heighten my appearance as much as humanly possible. “IF I didn’t do any of those things, my drag would still be valid. But I am simply debunking that logic with my own drag. Because drag is not just about trying to look like a ‘woman’ because women do not look like one thing. We come in many many beautiful forms.”

“Again, I’m not surprised that some have this opinion,” she added. “It’s clear the only form of drag some have been exposed to is Drag Race. Why would you think any other way?”

