The BBC has announced the first guest judges who’ll be joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the third season of Drag Race UK. Drag Race is set to return for its third UK run next month, with three of the celebrities who’ll be joining the panel being announced on Monday. The first of them is two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse, who has previously appeared on the panel of the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer and ITV’s The Masked Dancer. A self-professed Drag Race superfan, Oti said: “I loved being on the set! It felt surreal – I’ve watched every episode since season one in the States, Canada, Down Under and I was excited to be on the UK one and meet the queens and work with them.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Oti Mabuse

Elsewhere in the series, fans can also look forward to appearances from comedy legend Kathy Burke and Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas. Kathy joked: “I’m a big Drag Race fan, so It was absolutely brilliant to meet RuPaul and Michelle Visage – and I loved the very- kind-to-old- ladies’ lighting.”

GORC via Getty Images Kathy Burke

Matt also said: “It was on my bucket list to be on the show, but my years of wearing tights are behind me, so I was both relieved and delighted to be asked to be on the panel! I was hugely impressed by the brilliance and invention on the show, and it was one of the most entertaining days I’ve ever had. “It’s a celebration of something which is all too rarely celebrated elsewhere, so it has become pioneering, definitive, iconic television.”