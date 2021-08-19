RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner up Tayce has criticised the show’s lack of diversity among its latest set of queens.
The line-up for the upcoming third series of the BBC Three reality competition was unveiled this week, with many social media users subsequently calling out the casting for not being diverse enough.
Among them was series two’s Tayce, who said she was “taken aback” when she first saw the line-up.
In a post on Twitter, the queen began by sending her congratulations to the new contestants, saying she was “so proud to see so many familiar faces and excited to get to know the unfamiliar”.
She then continued: “With that being said, I’m a little taken aback but [sic] the lack of diversity that’s been casted, especially as I personally know so many incredible POC, trans and Afab [assigned female at birth] performers.
“Hopefully things will improve and for now I wish nothing but the best for the s3 girls. You deserve all the love today, this is your moment. LIVE IT UP hounds and fuck it up ALWAYS.”
Tayce’s sentiments were echoed by many others on Twitter.
When contacted by HuffPost UK, a BBC spokesperson said: “Celebrating diversity is at the heart of Drag Race UK, and we welcome queens from all backgrounds.”
Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer in September and will see a dozen new hopefuls vying to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.
Among them are Victoria Scone, the franchise’s first cis-female to take part, and returnee Veronica Green, who was forced to withdraw from series two when she contracted Covid.
Series three will also see RuPaul return to the judging panel accompanied by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, alongside a host of extra special guest judges who are yet to be ru-vealed.