RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner up Tayce has criticised the show’s lack of diversity among its latest set of queens. The line-up for the upcoming third series of the BBC Three reality competition was unveiled this week, with many social media users subsequently calling out the casting for not being diverse enough. Among them was series two’s Tayce, who said she was “taken aback” when she first saw the line-up.

BBC/World of Wonder Drag Race UK series two queen Tayce

In a post on Twitter, the queen began by sending her congratulations to the new contestants, saying she was “so proud to see so many familiar faces and excited to get to know the unfamiliar”. She then continued: “With that being said, I’m a little taken aback but [sic] the lack of diversity that’s been casted, especially as I personally know so many incredible POC, trans and Afab [assigned female at birth] performers. “Hopefully things will improve and for now I wish nothing but the best for the s3 girls. You deserve all the love today, this is your moment. LIVE IT UP hounds and fuck it up ALWAYS.”

Tayce’s sentiments were echoed by many others on Twitter.

Thanks for saying this! Was on my mind too. Many international casts are falling below the bar on diversity it seems... 👀 — Kamaria (@KamPhotos393) August 18, 2021

thank u for mentioning the lack of diversity as it’s something we were all thinking. the cast looks great though and i cant wait to watch the season !! love u — ams #teamtayce (@GIGISTAYCE) August 18, 2021

I agree with this completely. The queens are so young this season too. I’m sure they’ll all be fantastic but we need more POC queens x — M A J I D (@Majid_K_1994) August 18, 2021

It does not compute - if they went to literally any drag show in East London, not only would there be artists from all over the UK but there would be so much diversity in every way - this might be the season I bail on watching Drag Race rather than hoping for it to get better — shivani dave (PRON: dah-vey) (@ShivaniDave) August 18, 2021

It's awesome that a cisgender woman is going to be on drag race uk but also like where is the diversity — lizzie 🌜 (@lizerally) August 19, 2021

I can’t wait till we have an extremely diverse season of drag race with more POC, trans men and women and cis women. Queer spaces are for ALL people who fall into the LGBTQIA+ community. We should be uplifting all kinds of voices and showing how beautiful and diverse we are 💕 — Idk bro, something witty (@AkireSille) August 18, 2021

When contacted by HuffPost UK, a BBC spokesperson said: “Celebrating diversity is at the heart of Drag Race UK, and we welcome queens from all backgrounds.” Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer in September and will see a dozen new hopefuls vying to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series three