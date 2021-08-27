More star guests have been confirmed for the upcoming new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Drag Race UK will return for its third series – and its second of 2021 – next month, with Kathy Burke, Oti Mabuse and Matt Lucas among the first guest judges confirmed to be joining the panel. On Friday morning, the BBC confirmed more guests who will be imparting wisdom to the season three queens, including none other than Charity Shop Sue. The social media star and all-round icon will be paying a visit to the queens to “share her extensive fashion and retail experience” with them and “remind us all about the importance of sustainable fashion”.

Also stopping by will be the chart-topping pop group Steps, who’ll be “sharing their extensive dance and music experience” with the new contestants in a forthcoming musical challenge. Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins said: “This show means so much to me! It’s been at THE TOP of my bucket list! “To be part of a show that champions diversity and equality in the LGBTQI+ community, and encourages all of us to be our authentic selves. It was an incredible moment! A total professional and personal highlight for me!”

Meanwhile, award-winning choreographer Jay Revell will also be returning to Drag Race UK to put the queens through their paces on the mainstage. “RuPaul’s Drag Race is so important to the culture,” Jay said. “It’s amazing to be a part of something which you can see really builds people up and allows them to express their full selves. Also the laughs and epic personalities, never a dull moment!”