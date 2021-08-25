RuPaul's Drag Race UK Star A'Whora Apologises After Breaking Covid Self-Isolation Rules

“I want to take accountability and start by apologising for the recent Covid case, from my tweets and unclear communication I feel it is my responsibility to explain and be sorry to those around me,” she explained.

On Monday, A’Whora set the record straight, owning up to having broken the rules on self-isolation.

A’Whora shared a post on Friday – which has since been deleted – saying that “Miss Covid got me good”, which came under scrutiny when it was alleged she’d been seen out in public.

A’Whora then explained that on the day after Drag Fest on Sunday 15 August, she had started to feel ill, but registered a negative result after taking a lateral flow test so put her symptoms down to “tiredness/exhaustion and being run down”.

She then performed a United Kingdolls show with her fellow Drag Race UK queens, but afterwards noticed that she’d begun losing her sense of taste, so undertook a PCR test, which came back positive.

“From that moment I isolated in my room away from my housemates,” she continued.

“Prior to this I have been double vaccinated and always took measures carefully, with meet and greets I’m always the first to ask people to keep distant for our safety when we are travelling across the country.”

A’Whora said that during her isolation she tested herself twice a day and kept a close eye on her Covid symptoms, noting that when she registered seven negative results and no longer had Covid symptoms she “came out of isolation”, despite still being legally required to self-isolate.

She added: “I thought it was a safe decision and understand the risk I could have caused on others comes with huge repercussions, so I want to sincerely apologise and know that I have acknowledged the behaviour of my actions, lack of awareness and inconsideration of my own choices.

“I won’t try to do better, I will do better, and take this as a lesson to understand the full Covid measures and legal requirements regardless of the circumstances.”