RuPaul Makes Emmys History As The Most-Awarded Black Artist Ever

RuPaul has made a name for himself in the Emmys’ history books as the most-awarded Black artist ever for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race. After picking up dual trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, RuPaul added another piece of hardware to his collection at the 73rd annual ceremony on Sunday night with his fourth consecutive victory in the Outstanding Competition Program category. RuPaul now has 11 Emmys to his name, breaking the record for the most-awarded Black artist in the show’s history, which was previously held by cinematographer Donald A. Morgan. Morgan was also nominated this year for his work across sitcoms The Upshaws, The Conners and Last Man Standing, but failed to win in his category.

Rich Fury via Getty Images RuPaul attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Accepting the award from athletes Allyson Felix and Jessica Long at the in-person ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles after last year’s virtual awards show, the legendary entertainer took the stage in an all-black suit. “For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you,” he said onstage while flanked by co-host and co-producer Michelle Visage, as well as recent contestants Symone and Gottmik. “We are waiting for you. Come home to Mama Ru.” In the category, Drag Race beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice. RuPaul, who serves as both host and producer on the long-running show, already picked up the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for a sixth consecutive time at the Creative Arts Emmys last Sunday. He previously broke Survivor host Jeff Probst’s record in that field back in 2020. Additionally, RuPaul won a second trophy at the Creative Arts ceremony for the Drag Race companion series Untucked, which he also produces, in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

RuPaul is now the most-decorated Black artist since the #Emmys began in 1949.



166 queens on Drag Race over 12 years. 11 personal awards. That’s herstory. pic.twitter.com/12UMaTnyID — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 20, 2021