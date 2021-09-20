Michaela Coel Dedicates Emmy Win To ‘Every Single Survivor Of Sexual Assault’

Michaela Coel, creator and star of I May Destroy You, won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie on Sunday night.

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that makes you feel uncomfortable. I dare you,” she said in her acceptance speech.

She also dedicated the award to “every single survivor of sexual assault.”

The British actor and writer has received universal acclaim for her singular voice and vision in writing, producing, directing and starring in the series, widely considered one of the best shows in the last few years.