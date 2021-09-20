2021 Emmy Awards Winners: The Complete List

Given how television became a boon for viewers throughout the lockdowns and quarantines of the past year, it’s only fitting that binge-friendly streaming services were victorious at the award show, which has historically given top prizes to cable and broadcast networks.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+, the ceremony was held in person with a limited and vaccinated audience after last year’s pandemic-impacted virtual award show.

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and feel-good Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso nearly swept the board at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, cementing the dominance of streaming platforms at the show once and for all.

Every drama series nominated eventually bowed to The Crown, which tied The Mandalorian (Disney+) with the most nods for any single show heading into the evening. But the Netflix series chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II over various decades eventually took home the Outstanding Drama trophy, as well as honours in writing, directing and acting fields.

Despite this year’s crop of drama acting nominees standing as the most diverse in Emmys history, not a single performer of colour walked away with an award. Instead, The Crown snuffed out all competition with Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and the queen herself, Olivia Colman, triumphing in the Lead Actor and Lead Actress races.

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher and Prince Phillip in the series, respectively, also won trophies for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor.

With reigning comedy Schitt’s Creek out of the running at the ceremony, Ted Lasso swept major categories, including Outstanding Comedy, as well as dual wins in the Supporting Actor races for its stellar freshman season. Star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis also picked up multiple awards, marking his first-ever Emmy trophies.

The only comedy acting award that eluded the Ted Lasso crew went to Jean Smart, who scored the Lead Actress Emmy for her revelatory turn in Hacks. The HBO series also picked up wins in the comedy directing and writing fields.

The tightest race, however, belonged to the limited series, which pit heavy hitters, including Mare of Easttown, Wandavision, I May Destroy You and The Underground Railroad against one another in far-too-crowded categories.

Kate Winslet came out on top in the Lead Actress race, while Michaela Coel took home a trophy for writing her masterwork, dedicating her win to “every single survivor of sexual assualt” on stage.

But it was The Queen’s Gambit that pulled off the ultimate checkmate, picking up a directing prize and the night’s final award for Outstanding Limited Series.

Check out the complete list of winners and nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series WINNER: “The Crown” “The Mandalorian” “Pose” “This Is Us” “The Boys” “Bridgerton” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Comedy Series “Black-ish” “Cobra Kai” “Emily in Paris” “Hacks” “The Flight Attendant” “The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

WINNER: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited Series “Mare of Easttown” WINNER: “The Queen’s Gambit” “The Underground Railroad” “I May Destroy You” “WandaVision” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” WINNER: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” Billy Porter, “Pose” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” Emerald Fennell, “The Crown” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” WINNER: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks” Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” Allison Janney, “Mom” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” William H. Macy, “Shameless” WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method” Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” WINNER: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown” WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton” Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton” Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton” Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You” Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” Steven Canals, “Pose” Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose” Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series James Burrows, “B Positive” WINNER: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” James Widdoes, “Mom” Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks” Maya Erskine, “PEN15” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie WINNER: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit” Matt Shakman, “WandaVision” Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad” Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown” Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision” Laura Donney, “WandaVision” Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision” WINNER: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown” Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit” Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series “The Amber Ruffin Show” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Variety Talk Series “Conan” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Outstanding Variety Sketch Series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) “8:46 – Dave Chappelle” “A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote” “Bo Burnham: Inside” “David Byrne’s American Utopia” “Friends: The Reunion” WINNER: “Hamilton” Outstanding Variety Special (Live) “Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special” “The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards” “The Oscars” “The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd” WINNER: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” Outstanding Competition Program WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “The Amazing Race” “Nailed It!” “Top Chef” “The Voice”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.