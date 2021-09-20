The stars did not disappoint on the red carpet of the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening. This year’s annual fete, the 73rd in Emmy history, marked the first time in two years that the ceremony took place in person. Some cast and production staff still chose to come together remotely, video conferencing in to the awards as they did during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what the biggest and brightest stars who did attend in person wore on the red carpet: Taraji P. Henson

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco

Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Kaley Cuoco arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Angela Bassett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Allison Janney

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Allison Janney attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Dan Levy

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Daniel Levy attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Beanie Feldstein

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Beanie Feldstein attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

America Ferrera

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: America Ferrera attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Leon Bridges

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Leon Bridges attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Madeline Brewer

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Madeline Brewer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Josh O’Connor

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Josh O'Connor attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rachel Lindsay

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rachel Lindsay attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Nicole Byer

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Emerald Fennell

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emerald Fennell attends the "The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Gillian Anderson attends the "The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ariel Dumas

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Ariel Dumas attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Emma Corrin

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emma Corrin attends the "The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kenan Thompson

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Kenan Thompson ttends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

O-T Fagbenle

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: O-T Fagbenle attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Bowen Yang

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Bowen Yang attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cedric The Entertainer

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Host Cedric the Entertainer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Billy Porter

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Billy Porter attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Kathryn Hahn attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Robin Thede

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Robin Thede attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Samira Wiley

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi