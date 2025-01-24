Michelle Yeoh Admits She's Not Happy About This 1 Wicked Oscars Snub

Michelle Yeoh via Associated Press

Michelle Yeoh has admitted there’s one snub at this year’s Oscars she’s not happy about.

On Thursday afternoon, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star made an appearance on the US daytime show The View, where she discussed her film Wicked’s newly-announced 10 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards.

“We are all crying for joy,” she said of herself and her colleagues. “But, we must say we are also crying because Jon M Chu, Alice Brooks – our [director of photography] – were not nominated.”

Panellist Ana Navarro then claimed that this was “the second time” the Academy had “passed over Jon Chu”, suggesting his previous musical In The Heights should also have landed him an Oscar nomination, to which Michelle said: “Yes, I agree with you!”

Ariana Grande spoke out in support of Jon M Chu after landing a Best Supporting Actress nomination on Thursday.

“He is incredibly brilliant, and all of the other nominations stems from Jon,” she told Variety. “I know he feels like seeing Wicked be celebrated is a celebration of him as well.

“We just got off Facetime, and I told him how much I love him, and the truth, which is that absolutely none of this could have happened without his leadership, brilliance, empathy and thoughtfulness.”

Leading lady Cynthia Erivo also wrote on Instagram: “Thank you [Jon], our fearless leader whose kindness provided us with the room to play, you are deserving of all good things and I’m lucky to call you my brother.”

Jon wrote back simply: “You.”