Ready to feel old?

It’s been 30 years since the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first hit our screens.

The live-action superhero show quickly became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted back in 1993.

Although the original series ended after three seasons in 1995, the franchise continued with further releases, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.

Now, fans of nostalgia and brightly-coloured spandex (aren’t we all?) can rejoice, because the Power Rangers are returning to our screens for a 30th anniversary special.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which will feature many of the original cast, will premiere on Netflix on 19 April.

Twitter was feeling the nostalgia…

Omg pic.twitter.com/m7yN1iWnPi — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 22, 2023

I can't believe they're gonna get me to watch Power Rangers again after 30 years pic.twitter.com/OYnTEEiBjP — George Saoulidis ⚡ (@saoulidisg) March 23, 2023

Power rangers was my childhood bro https://t.co/uk1ha3uHSW — آرون (@Aaron_King23) March 23, 2023

Okay I am too excited about this. It's only a shame that some important faces will be missing. I used to get up extra early every week to make sure I could see Power Rangers before leaving for school. It was my first must-see TV. https://t.co/pUDXyw2895 — Gobias (@Gobias___) March 23, 2023

Genuinely so excited for this. Seeing the photo of trini in the trailer brought tears #OnceARangerAlwaysARanger — Jayne McGibbon Peberdy (@JayneRMcGibbon) March 23, 2023

CAN'T EFFIN WAIT FOR POWER RANGERS!!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/TlaUzyg8ih — Jazelle Wise (@JMentos757) March 23, 2023

So to all the people in my generation who grew up on the OG Power rangers...



I'm not crying, you're crying!

As the person who feels like up to a certain season, knows far too much about PR, l cant fucking wait!!!! https://t.co/sGMbn02TkT — Kyle G Aka Kay Marvel #girldad (@Mrmarvel87) March 23, 2023

The anniversary special features the return of some of the franchise’s earliest cast members, including David Yost’s Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Walter E. Jones’ Black Ranger Zack Taylor, Catherine Sutherland’s Pink Ranger Kat Hillard, Steve Cardenas’ Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, Richard Steven Horvitz’s Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson’s Rita Repulsa.

Karan Ashley’s second Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell and Johnny Yong Bosch’s second Black Ranger Adam Park also appear in the film.

The trailer also introduces new character Minh Kwan (Charlie Kersh), the daughter of Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan.

Thuy Trang, who portrayed the Yellow Ranger in the original series, died in 2001 in a car accident. The show’s creators have chosen to write in Trini’s death, with Kersh’s Minh revealing that her character died at the hands of Rita Repulsa.