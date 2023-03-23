Ready to feel old?
It’s been 30 years since the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first hit our screens.
The live-action superhero show quickly became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted back in 1993.
Although the original series ended after three seasons in 1995, the franchise continued with further releases, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.
Now, fans of nostalgia and brightly-coloured spandex (aren’t we all?) can rejoice, because the Power Rangers are returning to our screens for a 30th anniversary special.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which will feature many of the original cast, will premiere on Netflix on 19 April.
Twitter was feeling the nostalgia…
The anniversary special features the return of some of the franchise’s earliest cast members, including David Yost’s Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Walter E. Jones’ Black Ranger Zack Taylor, Catherine Sutherland’s Pink Ranger Kat Hillard, Steve Cardenas’ Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, Richard Steven Horvitz’s Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson’s Rita Repulsa.
Karan Ashley’s second Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell and Johnny Yong Bosch’s second Black Ranger Adam Park also appear in the film.
The trailer also introduces new character Minh Kwan (Charlie Kersh), the daughter of Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan.
Thuy Trang, who portrayed the Yellow Ranger in the original series, died in 2001 in a car accident. The show’s creators have chosen to write in Trini’s death, with Kersh’s Minh revealing that her character died at the hands of Rita Repulsa.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always streams on Netflix from 19 April. Watch the trailer above.