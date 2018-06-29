More than 50 firefighters were battling a blaze at a tower block in east London’s Mile End shortly after lunchtime on Friday.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that half of a flat on the 12th floor was alright in Wellington Way.
The Brigade received over 90 calls to the fire which they were first alerted to around 12.28pm.
Around 40 people were in the building before firefighters arrived.
Crews from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford and Whitechapel were sent to the scene, along with eight appliances and the hazardous area response team.
The LFB said three people were “assessed” at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.
Footage shared on social media showed thick, dark clouds of smoke rising up the side of the building.
About half of the flat where the fire originated was reportedly alight and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Around 1.30pm, witness Munbeen Hussain tweeted that it “looks like” firefighters had the fire under control.
Video he shot from the scene appeared to show the fire had been extinguished.
The LFB confirmed shortly after 2pm that the blaze was now “under control”.