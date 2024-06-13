Miley Cyrus Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She And Father Billy Ray Are 'Estranged'

Miley Cyrus VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has set the record straight about her relationship with her famous father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Wrecking Ball singer is among the stars featured on the latest series of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

During her sit-down with the US talk show legend, Miley was asked about her father, with whom it’s been rumoured she has a rocky relationship following his split from her mum Tish Cyrus in 2022.

“There’s not estrangement here with your father – it’s just the way things are played?” the host asked, to which Miley responded: “Yeah.”

She continued: “I think what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children. My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Terry Wyatt via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley named how both of her parents have impacted her both personally and professionally, saying she thinks she inherited “narcissism” from the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

“I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised,” she claimed. “Really, my mum raised me. Honestly, my mum is my hero.”

Both Billy Ray and Tish have remarried since going their separate ways in 2022.

Billy Ray tied the knot with Australian singer Firerose in October 2023, with People reporting last month that he had filed for an annulment of the seven-month marriage.