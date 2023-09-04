Miley Cyrus NBC via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus thinks some of her old outfits were a clear sign she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer joked about her 2000s-era fashion giving big bisexual energy in a funny TikTok video, pointing to an old paparazzi photo with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and actor Emily Osment as evidence.

Looking far more casual than her pals in the 2009 much-memed snapshot, the Used To Be Young singer was seen donning layered T-shirts, baggy pants and slouchy silver boots while her buddies all rocked glitzy black party dresses.

“If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” Miley joked, looking into the camera.

“I mean, hello!” she yelled. “Look at ’em!”

The Wrecking Ball singer recalled being on the way to the Cheesecake Factory after that year’s Grammy Awards, calling the group “some classy ladies” (In an apparent mix-up of oh-so-2000s eateries, the vintage photo actually looks like it was taken at a P.F. Chang’s following the red-carpet premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie).

After coming out as pansexual in 2016, Miley talked about coming to terms with her feelings in an interview with Variety.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”