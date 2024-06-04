Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She's Unsure Whether Or Not She Wants Kids

Miley Cyrus at the Grammys in February Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her uncertainty over becoming a mum in the future.

In a new cover story for W magazine, the pop star shared why she’s on the fence about having children of her own.

“I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not,” she told the outlet. “I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way.”

Miley then explained why it makes sense for her fans to be her kids.

“The word ‘mother’ is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyoncé. Our fans call us ‘mother’,” she said.

She went on to mention her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton, who has never had children with her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean.

“I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids,” Miley said in regard to Dolly also describing her fans as her children.

The Hannah Montana alum later admitted that she’s content with where she’s at in life right now.

“I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don’t look up or don’t look down at anyone,” Miley said. “I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are.

“I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, ‘I am a woman’.”

Miley previously shut down the notion that any woman who doesn’t want to reproduce is a “heartless bitch” in a 2019 interview with Elle.

“If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first?” she said.

“If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

In the interview, Miley also talked about not wanting to bring a child into a world that’s plagued with environmental issues.