Miley Cyrus Praises Beyoncé For Being 'Everything' After Surprise Cowboy Carter Duet

Miley Cyrus is over the moon about finally collaborating with one of her biggest idols.

The Grammy winner posted an effusive Instagram tribute to Beyoncé after the superstar’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, dropped Friday — with a surprise feature from Cyrus. In the duet, II Most Wanted, they croon about two people in a devoted long-term romance.

“I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her,” Cyrus wrote Friday on Instagram. “My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyoncé. You’re everything and more. Love you.”

Cyrus was only 10 years old when Beyoncé released her debut solo album in 2003, and she’s clearly been a fan ever since. She thanked “everyone” who helped make her duet with Beyoncé “from the bottom of my heart” and shared the album’s vivid cover art.

Beyoncé’s foray into country music spawned widespread anticipation and some questionable backlash. Her first single from the album, Texas Hold ’Em, has made her the first Black woman with a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

II Most Wanted kicks off with Cyrus crooning about her lover and the urge to stop overthinking things about their blossoming relationship. She and Beyoncé then trade off on the verses, which are scored to an interpolation of Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 classic “Landslide.”

“I’ll be your shotgun rider till the day I die,” the pair sing on the chorus. “Smoke out the window, flyin’ down the 405 / I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy / Anytime you like (whoa), I’ll be your shotgun rider till the day I, till the day I die.”