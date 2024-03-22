Beyoncé's Rep Defends Her After Erykah Badu Once Again Insinuates That She Copied Her Style

LOADING ERROR LOADING

After Erykah Badu yet again suggested that Beyoncé is imitating her style, longtime publicist Yvette Schure has stepped in to defend Queen Bey.

The fiasco kicked off Wednesday after Beyoncé released the limited-edition vinyl cover for her upcoming country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, on Instagram.

The album’s art included a photo of the Texas Hold ’Em crooner posing nude with long beaded braids while holding a lit cigar.

Badu then shared the album art on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday alongside the caption “Hmmm,” People reports.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that the Bag Lady singer took issue with Beyoncé’s hair, since Badu has sported a similar hairstyle in the past.

Erykah Badu is such a hater. Beyoncé has worn braids since the beginning of her career. Erykah does not own braids. As long as that hairstyle has been in the black community and you feel that someone wants to copy you ? Sit down !!! If you’re jealous just say that. pic.twitter.com/hsWhsxqYLc — Sarah Nicole 💋💄🌹🐝 (@miss_flawless4) March 21, 2024

Wait so the Badu lady reposted Beyoncé’s picture because she thinks she invented braids and Beyoncé is copying her? 😭 — Ólayinka🤠 (@OlayKnowless) March 20, 2024

Erykah Badu is a prime example of how people hate Beyoncé simply for existing. It’s only a problem when Beyoncé does it…Badu didn’t address Brandy, SZA, or Solange. So damn backwards. @fatbellybella you’re embarrassing yourself https://t.co/OJvAKSX9so pic.twitter.com/JJxkLgZoJe — ROTUS 𐚁 (@iamrileyb) March 21, 2024

Reps for Badu didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

While Beyoncé has remained silent on the matter, Schure posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday showing off footage of the star donning braids over the course of her career.

“She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials,” Schure captioned the post.

Schure’s followers sided with her in the comments section, pointing out that the style has long been a staple in the Black community and isn’t exclusive to Badu.

“Let em know Ms. Yvette!!! Ma’am you didn’t invent tall hats and beads 🫠” one person wrote.

Another said, “Come on with fact dropping 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Let the people know braids was [Beyoncé’s] signature look at one point.”

On X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Badu called out to Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, for support. “Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??” Badu wrote, alongside a laughing emoji.

Jay-Z has not yet publicly responded to Badu.

The neo-soul singer has previously accused Beyoncé of copying her taste in hats.

During her massive Renaissance Tour last year, Beyoncé wore an oversized metallic hat. Badu made it known she believes her own look was the inspiration.

She reposted Beyoncé’s outfit on Instagram back in August, writing, “I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. Favorite chrome mirror hat,” according to Billboard.

Badu seemingly took another jab by commenting on a photo of Beyoncé wearing the hat, adding she was “flattered.”