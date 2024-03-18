Zendaya And Tom Holland Share Adorable Moment Thanks To This '80s Classic

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Zendaya and Tom Holland weren’t afraid to sing along to Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ as the song played to fans at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

The Dune: Part Two star and her boyfriend were on hand for a tennis date as they watched the women’s final between Iga Świątek and Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells, California.

Zendaya, in a clip shared by the tennis tournament, sang the chorus while Holland got his groove on to the iconic ’80s hit.

Houston’s music has previously found its place in Holland’s work as her version of ‘I Will Always Love You’ played during an “in memoriam” scene at the start of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland and Zendaya singing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” at the BNP Paribas Open.



The actors were also spotted making an adorable exchange just before the song started up.

The pair watched as Świątek won the final before staying for the men’s final Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, The Desert Sun reported.

Zendaya, who is set to star in upcoming romantic tennis film Challengers, made her way to Świątek after the match where they took a photo with the championship trophy.