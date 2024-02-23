Zendaya Gushes Over Tom Holland And Shares His 'Natural Gift'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Zendaya’s recent shoutout to Tom Holland is a gift to fans of the couple.

During a video interview with BuzzFeed posted on Thursday, Zendaya was asked who she thought in the cast of her upcoming movie, Dune: Part Two, had the most “rizz.” (BuzzFeed and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed Inc.)

The actor initially joked that she had the most rizz (short for “charisma”) before pivoting the conversation to her boyfriend.

Advertisement

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma — not on the Dune cast — but ... works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she said of the “Spider-Man” star.

“I’m more shy and, like, kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she continued. “But he’s great at just like, talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that ... He’s got that natural gift.”

Zendaya and Holland photographed at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Zendaya and Holland, who are famously private about their love lives, have been romantically linked for years.

Advertisement

He also denied having any rizz, saying, “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz. I don’t know, I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work.”

“So, long game, probably making a movie with each other — definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit,” he continued. “That’s kind of where my rizz is at. I’m locked up and I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz.”