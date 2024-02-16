Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Robot Bodysuit At Dune: Part Two Premiere

Zendaya’s latest look is nothing short of otherworldly.
During the Dune 2 world premiere at Leicester Square in London, the fashionable actor stepped onto the red carpet on Thursday sporting a shiny robot suit.
She paired the skintight silver body armour-style ensemble, which was accented with clear panel cutouts around her chest, abs, legs, arms and backside, with a sleek pixie cut and a sapphire-encrusted Bulgari necklace.
The cyborg-esque piece from Thierry Mugler’s iconic 1995 couture collection was styled by Zendaya’s celebrity stylist and pal, Law Roach.
The Euphoria star’s futuristic look left fans on X (formerly Twitter) absolutely “gagged.”
Zendaya ― who plays Chani, the love interest of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in Dune 2 ― has been wowing fans all month with press looks reminiscent of the dystopian sci-fi film. From a gravity-defying gown to an edgy all-black leather pantsuit, the star hasn’t held back.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two, which also stars Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin, hits theatres on March 1.