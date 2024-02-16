Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Robot Bodysuit At Dune: Part Two Premiere

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Zendaya’s latest look is nothing short of otherworldly.

During the Dune 2 world premiere at Leicester Square in London, the fashionable actor stepped onto the red carpet on Thursday sporting a shiny robot suit.

She paired the skintight silver body armour-style ensemble, which was accented with clear panel cutouts around her chest, abs, legs, arms and backside, with a sleek pixie cut and a sapphire-encrusted Bulgari necklace.

The Euphoria star’s futuristic look left fans on X (formerly Twitter) absolutely “gagged.”

zendaya in thee thierry mugler fall 1995 haute couture robot suit, this is literally a piece of fashion history and the fact that it’s not a remake but directly from manfred’s archives!! UGHH IM SO GAGGED pic.twitter.com/fMZjGbGH4v — ❦ (@saintdoII) February 15, 2024

obsessed with zendaya in vintage mugler robot suit pic.twitter.com/LTPoQcApOq — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 15, 2024

Zendaya ― who plays Chani, the love interest of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in Dune 2 ― has been wowing fans all month with press looks reminiscent of the dystopian sci-fi film. From a gravity-defying gown to an edgy all-black leather pantsuit, the star hasn’t held back.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two, which also stars Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin, hits theatres on March 1.